 Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In Ulhasnagar; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In Ulhasnagar; Arrested

Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In Ulhasnagar; Arrested

On October 27, Raja had brought chicken and asked Afroz to save some for the other two friends who hadn’t arrived. However, Afroz ended up eating all the chicken, resulting in an argument, which escalated and he allegedly killed Raja in an inebriated state.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Thane: A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his friend after a dispute over a chicken dish in Ulhasnagar on Sunday night.

The deceased, Rajesaab Ibrahim Shaikh, 47, and the accused, Afroz Mohammad Shaikh alias Rahul, were part of a four-member group that often partied on Sunday nights.

Read Also
Thane Murder: Kongaon Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Slitting Throat Of 45-Yr-Old Auto Rickshaw...
article-image

About The Incident

On October 27, Raja had brought chicken and asked Afroz to save some for the other two friends who hadn’t arrived. However, Afroz ended up eating all the chicken, resulting in an argument, which escalated and he allegedly killed Raja in an inebriated state.

FPJ Shorts
UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later Following Allahabad HC's Intervention
UP Horror: Kanpur Gym Trainer Rapes Minor By Injecting Sedative; Arrested Nearly 2 Years Later Following Allahabad HC's Intervention
Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja
Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja
Elcid Investment Shares Skyrockets Mind Blowing 6,692,534.56% On BSE After Relisting: Know Everything About It
Elcid Investment Shares Skyrockets Mind Blowing 6,692,534.56% On BSE After Relisting: Know Everything About It
Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying To Indonesia From CSMI Airport
Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying To Indonesia From CSMI Airport

An official said the police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested Afroz, who was produced in court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja

Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja

Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying...

Mumbai: Sahar Police Arrest Man For Forging IndiGo Airlines Boarding Pass To See Off Mother Flying...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Fields Both Sons From Konkan, Will Rane Family...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Fields Both Sons From Konkan, Will Rane Family...

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married...

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police Register Case Against Man For Stalking & Harassing 35-Year-Old Married...

Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In...

Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In...