Thane Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Chicken Dish During Night Out In Ulhasnagar; Arrested

Thane: A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his friend after a dispute over a chicken dish in Ulhasnagar on Sunday night.
The deceased, Rajesaab Ibrahim Shaikh, 47, and the accused, Afroz Mohammad Shaikh alias Rahul, were part of a four-member group that often partied on Sunday nights.
About The Incident
On October 27, Raja had brought chicken and asked Afroz to save some for the other two friends who hadn’t arrived. However, Afroz ended up eating all the chicken, resulting in an argument, which escalated and he allegedly killed Raja in an inebriated state.
An official said the police reviewed CCTV footage and arrested Afroz, who was produced in court.