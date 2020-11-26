Thane Municipal Corporation urges recovered Covid-19 patients to donate blood plasma

A plasma donation centre was launched at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (also known as Kalwa hospital) in Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief has now appealed to all the patients who have recovered from Covid-19 for plasma donation to help patients who are currently fighting the virus.

"The centre has been introduced to help patients fighting the infection with the help of plasma from patients who have recovered from coronavirus as their blood contains antibodies that help fight the virus. These antibodies provided through plasma donation can help treat Covid patients by strengthening the immune system to fight the virus," said a TMC official from health department.

"Patients who have recovered from Covid-19, and have tested negative after undergoing RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) after 28 days and before 4 months duration can donate their plasma. The plasma which contains adequate immune proportion is given to the virus infected patient to build better immunity. Hence, we appeal such patients to visit the centre to donate their plasma," added the official.

This facility is made available at the government run Kalwa hospital in Thane, for free of cost, for Covid-19 patients.

According to the Wednesday's Covid-19 update, total 211 positive patients were detected in Thane. While, total 4 deaths were reported.

So far, total 47,731 patients have recovered from the disease, while there are 1,702 active patients in Thane. Until now the total death count in the city has reached 1,163.