Thane Municipal Corporation to organise informative lecture on International Right to Information Day

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced an informative lecture session for the citizens and TMC employees on the occasion of International Right to Information Day on Wednesday, September 28.

As per the Maharashtra government guidelines and order by the Thane collector, the International Right to Information Day will be celebrated on Wednesday at TMC headquarters and all ward committee offices.

TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, said, " An awareness lecture on the right to information will begin at 11am on Wednesday at Narendra Ballal Auditorium.

Anil Mhadik from the Right to Information Workers Association and Subhash Basvekar from the Right to Information Federation will address the attendees. The lecture is open to citizens, civic body officials, and employees. "