Thane Municipal Corporation takes action against hukka parlour and hotels for encroachment

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took action against hukka parlours and hotels operating illegally in Thane city. The special drive was led by the anti-encroachment department on Friday.

The action was carried at Nagala Bunder, Retibunder JB Road, in Majiwada-Manpada ward. "The action was led following a written complaint by the TMC's Mayor Naresh Mhaske. The same was brought to the notice of the TMC commissioner. Hence, following the commissioner's direction, the action was led against a hukka parlour and the illegally encroached space by two hotels in Majiwada-Manpada area of Thane," said TMC official.

"The drive was led with the help of 20 workers, JCB and dumper under the direction of senior officials from the anti-encroachment department of TMC," added the official.

The drive against the illegal encroached constructions and hukka parlour is an ongoing drive carried regularly within specific days in each ward of TMC.