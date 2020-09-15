Thane Municipal Corporation seals eight shops for violating COVID-19 norms in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) sealed eight shops in Thane city on Monday for violating Covid-19 norms amid the pandemic

"Total 8 shops were sealed for violating the rules. These shops located in the market areas were noticed functioning during late hours, crossing the time limit scheduled by TMC. While, the social distancing norms were too violated by these shops," said a TMC official.

Among the eight shops, most of them were snacks and fast-food outlets located in Naupada area of Thane.

"These shops were located in Talaopali and Chintamani Junction, in Naupada area of Thane. The action was taken late evening by TMC's anti-encroachment department," added official.