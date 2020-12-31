Thane Municipal Corporation fines 2,500 sans masks, adds Rs 12.50 lakh to its kitty

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has so far collected Rs 12.50 lakh as fines from 2500 citizens who were caught commuting without wearing a mask in the city.

Considering the pandemic situation and increase in the number of people in the market and public spots in the city, TMC is carrying out a special drive to keep a check on people violating Covid-19 norms and roaming without a mask.

"The drive is being carried out continuously by both TMC officials and the city police team. We are charging Rs 500 as fine from citizens, who are commuting in public places without a mask. So far TMC has collected around Rs 12.50 lakh as fine from citizens violating the Covid-19 safety norms," said TMC official.

"Though the death rate and the number new cases detected everyday has declined substantially compared to the initial period of pandemic, to prevent the further spread of the virus, citizens need to continue following the safety measures such as wearing a mask and avoid going to crowded places," added the official.

Total 2500 citizens have been caught so far in this special drive which is being carried out continuously by the civic officials, within various wards of TMC.

"Among the 2500 citizens fined, 468 were caught from Naupada ward, 354 from Vartak Nagar, 349 from Majiwada-Manpada, 280 from Uthalsar, 245 from Kalwa and 195 from Diva. This drive will be carried continuously by the TMC to keep vigil on citizens commuting without wearing a mask in public places," said the official.

So far, total 53,215 patients have recovered from the deadly infection, while there are 984 active patients, in Thane. The total death toll of the city has reached 1,247. According to Thursday's COVID update, total 133 positive patients were detected in Thane, while, two deaths were reported.