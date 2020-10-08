Thane Municipal Corporation collects property tax of Rs 241.97 crore in lockdown

Even after the continuous demand by the opposition to cancel the tax dues of citizens, the Thane Municipal Corporation has collected property tax of Rs 241.97 crore amidst the lockdown.

As an effect of the lockdown, tax collection had dropped from April to June. However, the collection saw a steep rise in July. "From April to June, only Rs 53 lakh was recovered from the property tax department of TMC. However, since July, the collection amount saw an immense increase in the collection of property tax," said TMC official.

This rise was seen despite the opposition demanding for it to be waived off amidst the lockdown. "In July, total Rs 35.83 crore were recovered, followed by Rs 97.69 crore in August and Rs 107.92 crore in September. Hence, the property tax department has so far collected Rs 241.97 crore out of the total target of Rs 690 crore for this year," added the official.