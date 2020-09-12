Thane Municipal Corporation collects over Rs 50,000 as fine for not wearing masks

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) collected a fine of around Rs 50,000 from those commuting without a mask in a single day. The decision of imposing fines against people commuting without masks was implemented on Saturday. On the first day itself, more than 100 people were caught, which led to the collection of over Rs 50,000 as fine.

"116 people were caught while commuting without masks in Thane city and Rs 58,000 was collected as fine on the first day," informed an official from TMC. The maximum amount of fine was collected from the Naupada-Kopri ward of Thane.

"From the total fine, Rs 14,000 was collected from Majiwada-Manpada, Rs 5,500 from Vartak Nagar, Rs 4,500 from Lokmanya-Sawarkar Nagar, Rs 3,500 from Wagle, Rs 16,500 from Naupada-Kopri, Rs 4,000 from Kalwa, Rs 4,000 from Mumbra and Rs 6,000 from Diva," informed a TMC official.

The drive was implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Thane. On Saturday, 388 new cases of COVID-19 were detected with four deaths. So far, 3,485 cases are active in the city and 25,477 have recovered from the disease. Until now, the total death count has reached 889 in Thane.