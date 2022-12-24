Thane Municipal Corporation chief holds urgent meeting with health department to review Covid-19 situation

Thane has recorded 16 Covid-19 deaths in 3 weeks | File Photo

Thane: In view of the outbreak of Covid-19 in China, Japan and France, the health system of the center and the state has been alerted. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar held an urgent meeting with the health department officials on Friday and reviewed the daily covid tests and vaccinations in the city.

During the meet the TMC chief mentioned that the patients of Omicron's new variant BF-7 have been found on a large scale in China and four patients have also been found in Gujarat and Orissa states in India.

"The number of RTPCR and antigen tests in the TMC jurisdiction is less and up to 2000 tests per day. In order to know the extent of spread of Covid-19 it is important to understand it objectively through Covid tests."

The Thane civic body chief gave the instructions to the concerned officials about taking steps to start covid tests at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Parking Plaza Civic Health Center and also at railway stations.

"It is very important to get the report within 24 hours of taking the sample, so that there is no delay in this, the lab should be planned for 24 hours in three shifts. Availability of medicines, adequate oxygen tanks, beds etc. should be prepared in the hospital while emphasizing on covid vaccination" said Bangar.

Bangar further added, "In the background of Covid, the basic services in the Covid Center started by the Thane civic body should be inspected. In this, service facilities like oxygen, fire, structural, electrification and water supply should be audited and if necessary, the same should be worked on so that there will not be any problem in the future. Also action should be taken immediately as per the guidelines from the central and state governments for the prevention of Covid-19."

TMC deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, medical officer Dr. Yogesh Sharma and Dr.Prasad Patil and others were present.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to the citizens to follow the Covid-19 prevention rules in crowded places, keeping in mind that we need to be very vigilant in view of the global situation of Covid at the global level.