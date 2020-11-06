Thane Municipal Corporation appeals for a crackerless Diwali

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to the residents to celebrate a crackerless Diwali to curb noise and air pollution amidst the pandemic. "Following the directions of the state government, an appeal has been made urging citizens to not burst firecrackers. The use of the same adds to both noise and air pollution, risking the health of the people and active patients in the city," said a TMC official.

The responsible officials of every ward have been instructed to implement an awareness drive on the idea of crackerless Diwali and curb the use of the same through regular inspections.

"The civic body will also keep check on shopkeepers and vendors using plastic bags and dumping waste at public places in the city. The officials have been directed to take strict action against such commercial establishments using plastic bags and dumping waste on the streets," added a TMC official.

On Friday, a total of 188 new positive cases were detected in Thane city. The three deaths reported have taken the total count of fatalities to 1,106. The recovery rate of Thane city has reached 93.7 per cent. So far, a total of 44,619 patients have recovered from COVID-19. At present, the city has 1,899 active patients.