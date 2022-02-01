Thane: Mumbra police arrest two people for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man

Thane: The Mumbra police have arrested two people for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man by hitting him with a rod on his head. The police said the deceased and accused are friends and were enjoying drinks. The fight took place over a petty issue where the deceased checked the pant pockets of one of the accused.

The police said the deceased is identified as Rohit Diptiman Singh 37. The incident took place on January 30, in-between 5 pm to 7 pm near Subhash Seth house, Gaondevi mandir near Diva gaon. "It was found during investigation that Singh along with the two friends Vilas Survase and Chantaram Chavan were having drinks. When Singh checks the cash in Survase's pocket. It led to an argument and later they fought. Survase and Chavan assaulted him with an iron rod on his head and killed him," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The police said Singh was admitted to a civic hospital and was undergoing treatment. On January 31, at around 2:30 pm Singh succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a murder case and arrested both the accused booked in the murder case. The trio is friends and had a fight over a petty issue. We are further investigating the matter," said D. Chaure, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:34 PM IST