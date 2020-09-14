Thane: Mumbra and Diva residents to see water cut on Sept 15 for 12 hours

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to carry water cuts in Diva and Mumbra for maintenance purposes.

"On September 15 the water cut will be carried for 12 hours between 9 am to 9 pm, between Kalyanphata to Diva and Mumbra area (ward no.29 and 33) in of TMC. The water cut has been scheduled to carry join of new water connections and curb the pipeline leakages in the above mentioned wards," said TMC official.

The citizens have been informed to stalk extra storage of water as following the maintenance and repair work, the water supply will be reduced for next 1-2 days, informed civic official.