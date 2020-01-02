Thane motorists sober up: 1,673 booked on New Year's Eve, down from 2,071 last year

During the crackdown on drunk drivers on the New Years' Eve, the traffic police took action against 1,673 motorists in Thane for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

No fatal or serious accidents were reported.

Last year, 2,071 drivers were booked on the intervening night of 31st December. This year, the numbers have decreased.

This year, within the Thane police Commissionerate, the traffic police divisions in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnaga r , Mumbra, Kalwa and Ambernath had booked people for drunken driving.

In the Thane Police Commissionerate, most drunk drivers were caught in Mumbra and Kalwa city.

The operation against drunk driving went off smoothly. There were no reports of fatal or serious accidents. We have achieved a major success," said Thane police. "

The chargesheets in the drunk and drive cases will be filed under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Motor Vehicles Court. We will also submit a proposal to the Regional Transport Office, Thane, to suspend the driving licences of such motorists for six months under section 19 of the Act. The court has powers to suspend licences under section 20 of the Act as well," said Sachin Gawade, senior inspector Thane traffic.

Traffic police said the vehicles and the driving licences of all motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol were seized. "We have decided to return the vehicles to the relatives of these motorists. This is to deter them from drunk driving again on the city roads."

Thane Police said, "We had deployed 58 officers and 2740 policemen, 589 traffic police personnel's and 350 officers at 18 nakabandi points, and had distributed 54 breath analysers. This drunk and drive was begun from Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning".