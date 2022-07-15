Thane: More than 40 lakh citizens eligible for COVID-19 booster dose

ANI

Thane: The citizens above the age of 18 in Thane district are being given booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost at the government vaccination centres from today. "The number of citizens eligible for the booster dose in the district are 44,39,167," informed the district health officer Gangadhar Parge.

The vaccination campaign is being implemented in Thane under the guidance of collector Rajesh Narvekar and Zilla Parishad's chief executive officer Dr Rupali Satpute.

Thane district immunization officer Anjali Chaudhary said, "Citizens must bring a certificate of two doses and the registered mobile when they come to take the booster dose. The dose can be taken by registering online as well as by visiting to the vaccination centres."

Thane ZP president Pushpa Patil, vice president Subhash Gotiram Pawar, and health and construction chairman Vandana Bhande have also appealed to all the citizens to come ahead and take the benefits of the booster dose.