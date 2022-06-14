Thane: More than 1300 Zilla Parishad schools to reopen from tomorrow

(Photo by AFP)

Thane: The new academic year 2022-23 of 1328 Zilla Parishad schools will start from Wednesday, June 15 in a safe and fearless environment after two and half years of coronavirus pandemic. In order to make students feel happy and excited on the first day of school, the students will be given a warm welcome by the school management committee and teachers. Prioritising the safety of the students along with cleanliness, the teachers have prepared well in advance for the entrance ceremony. To welcome the students, ZP chief executive officer Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade and primary education officer Dr. Bhausaheb Karekar will be attending a zilla parishad school.

Bhausaheb Karekar, primary education officer, Thane district said, "There are 1328 schools in five talukas of zilla parishad like Murbad, Ambernath, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Shahapur. Students will be warmly welcomed in each of these schools. In some schools, morning processions of the students will be taken out while in some schools the procession will be taken out in bullock carts or local vehicles. Some schools are also ready to welcome students by giving them roses. In some schools, the first day of school will be celebrated with innovative sports and activities. In this way, the school entrance ceremony will be celebrated in a spirited atmosphere. In particular in view of the increasing prevalence of corona, students over 12 years of age along with teachers have been vaccinated."

Earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, the zilla parishad schools have been operating online for the last two and a half years. In the meanwhile, schools were started following strict rules after coronavirus was in control later schools were then given summer vacations. So now the new academic year is starting and the students are eager to come to school. The teachers from last two days have prepared for the school entrance ceremony to make the students feel happy and enthusiastic on the first day of school.

