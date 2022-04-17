Thane: More than 10k children from district get admission in schools under Right to Education Act

The selection process for admission under the Right to Education Act (RTE) has been completed and 10 thousand 429 children from the Thane district have been selected.

The Zilla Parishad's primary education officer Dr. Bhausaheb Karekar has appealed to all the parents of the children to get their admission confirmed till April 20.

Under the Right to Education Act, 25 percent online admission process is implemented in subsidized and non-subsidized schools for underprivileged students.

In the Thane district, 12 thousand 267 seats are available for admission under RTE for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 648 schools in Panchayat Samiti and the Municipal area are eligible for this admission process and 11 thousand 469 seats are available for class 1 and 798 seats for pre-primary.

Dr.Bhausaheb Karekar, Zilla Parishad primary education officer said, "The admission process in Thane district had started on 21st February and there has been a lot of public awareness about the RTE admission process from last few years. So under this scheme, the number of children enrolling in schools is also on the rise. This year too, the RTE admission process received a good response from the very beginning. 25 thousand 702 applications were received from the Thane district for the academic year 2022-23. Out of which 10 thousand 429 children have been selected in the selection process. It is learned that there are more than 500 children on the waiting list. We have appealed to the parents to take the admission of these children by going to school till April 20."

Procedure for Admission

The RTE admission process has started in Thane district and for admission of selected children, the parents should go to the verification center of the concerned taluka or municipal corporation with a copy of the selection letter and necessary documents and confirm their admission from the verification committee. After that, the acknowledgment of confirmation of admission and documents should be submitted to the school.

Sunday, April 17, 2022