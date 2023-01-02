Thane: Molestation case filed against BJP functionary

Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Wagle Estate police of Thane registered a cross-complaint on Saturday in connection with the attack on local BJP general secretary Prashant Jadhav (42) of Wagle Estate Parbwadi area. JR Rathod, senior police inspector, Wagle Estate police station, said, "An FIR has been registered against 10 persons apart from two former corporators close to the Eknath Shinde's faction."Mr Jadhav was attacked on December 30 when he was putting up a banner on his birthday. Jadhav and his father were attacked and Jadhav is now undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai."

Rathod also added, "On Saturday night the BSS faction former corporator Namrata Bhosale registered a cross FIR against Mr Jadhav and his father. Ms Bhosale alleged that when Mr Jadhav was putting up a banner that blocked sunlight to housing society she objected to it and at that time Jadhav and his father abused and molested her. We have registered a case under IPC section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)."The police said that no arrest nobody has been arrested yet.