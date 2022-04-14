Thane: MNS threatens of protest if case not registered against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya

Thane: The Thane police on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray under Arms Act for allegedly flaunting a sword on the stage during the MNS rally.

Now the MNS is demanding a similar case against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray and if the demand not fulfilled than they will stage a protest.

During the press conference on Wednesday evening while speaking to media MNS Thane and Palghar president Avinash Jadhav said, "If a case is being filed against Raj Thackeray for raising a sword, a similar case should be filed against the Chief Minister and his son. It seems that the government is trying to implicate Raj Thackeray in some or the other crime. In Maharashtra, many leaders have displayed swords on the stage and in public meetings. So why did you think that a case should only be filed against Raj Thackeray" questioned Jadhav.



"There are many such crimes against Raj Thackeray, but we don't care. But whatever steps being initiated by the government is l wrong. Raj Thackeray, is not wrong anywhere and whatever he said during the rally he said it with evidence" said Jadhav.



Jadhav demanded and warned that,"If a case has been registered against Raj Thackeray, then a case should also be filed against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. Showing swords is a kind of culture. If the case is not taken back against Raj Thackeray or the same is not filed against Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray than we will come on the road and please don't let it happen."

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:33 PM IST