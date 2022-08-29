Thane: MNS protests by presenting Kumbhakaran's photo frame to TMC executive engineer after death of 2 youths due to potholes | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Within three days, two youths lost their lives after falling from bikes due to potholes. In order to wake up the authorities of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) under the leadership of Swapnil Mahindrakar, public interest and law department city president of Thane, protested the hardships faced by Thanekars due to potholes on Monday, August 29 by presenting the photo frame of Kumbhakaran to executive engineer Prashant Sonagra of TMC.

Earlier on Sunday, Ganesh Vitthal, 22, of Diva, lost control of his bike while navigating a choppy patch and was mowed down by a tanker coming from the opposite direction.A CCTV video which went viral showed the youth losing his balance due to a pit on the road and a tanker then mowing him down, probably killing him on the spot. Vinit Bhalerao, 29, died in Kopri on Friday, August 26th, as a result of potholes.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, while speaking to the media, said, "Be it Rs 1,321 crore spent on roads in the last six years or the stalled work of Rs 183 crore for 127 roads in Thane in the last two months, the situation of roads is pathetic in Thane. The Thanekars have to travel through potholed roads. Within three days, there were two deaths due to potholes, and no action by TMC shows that despite the loss of lives of many youths due to potholes in Thane, the administration is sleeping like Kumbhakarna. "

Mahindrakar further added, "From the last few months, MNS has been raising the issue of the bad roads in Thane. A statement has been given to the administration, but the administration is not looking at this issue seriously. After how many more deaths, will the administration wake up? On one hand, awards are being received for the smart city, but on the other hand, people are losing their lives due to bad roads in Thane. We will be protesting in a unique way after the Ganesh Visarjan if the authorities do not do anything about the potholes. "

Meanwhile, the death of a 22-year-old, Ganesh Vitthal, on Sunday in Diva has politicised the issue of potholes, with the Eknath Shinde government coming under attack over the condition of roads.

Raju Patil, an MNS legislator from Dombivali, questioned pothole-related road mishaps in Thane. He tweeted the video of the incident and said, "How many more victims?"