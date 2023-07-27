Thane: MMRDA To Review Seven Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹8,500 Crore

Mumbai to get third road tunnel, giant observation wheel similar to London Eye | Photo: Representative Image

Seven infrastructure projects worth almost Rs8,500 crore will be peer reviewed prior to them being executed. All these seven projects are from Thane, the area where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde comes from.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for most of these projects were prepared in the recent past, yet the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is opting for a ‘peer review’.

The seven projects are Balkum–Gaimukh Thane coastal road, Eastern Freeway extension, Anand Nagar–Saket elevated road, Katai Naka–H4 elevated road, Gaimukh–Paiyegaon creek bridge, Kasarvadavli–Kharbao creek bridge and Kolshet–Kalher creek bridge. All these seven projects put together sums up to Rs8,445 crore.

Reasons for Opting for Peer Review

Justifying the ‘peer review’, an MMRDA official called it “as the best industry practice”. Globally, peer review is done to ensure any flaws in the techno-economic feasibility as well as design and clearances are fleshed out. For example, Balkum–Gaimukh Thane coastal road has been planned, but has hit a hurdle due to land acquisition related issues at Mogharpada village off Ghodbunder Road.

It will be during this exercise that flaws in the previous consultant’s reports, if any, would come to the fore and the same can be rectified.

MMRDA to Check DPR Made by Individual Consultants

Prior to proceeding with the bid invitation, MMRDA wants to check the DPR prepared by individual consultants through a third party. The scope will include a DPR, reconnaissance survey, traffic survey, traffic projections, alternatives of the project, techno-economic feasibility studies, whether the project can be implemented or is likely to be inadvertently delayed due to the anticipated problems, reviewing clearances required, etc.

In the past, in Mumbai, there were a few high ticket value projects such as Mumbai Coastal Road that were peer reviewed by a second consultant.

