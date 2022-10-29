Thane: MMRDA announces change in traffic route between Oct 30 - 31 |

Thane: Due to the construction work of the second phase of the Kopri bridge, there will be changes in traffic routes in Thane from Saturday, October 29 evening till Monday, October 31 morning, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Railway Administration are constructing the bridge on the eastern expressway and a beam is yet to be installed.

According to the information, the traffic on Kopri bridge on the route from Thane towards Mumbai will be closed from Saturday 11 pm to Sunday 6 am and from Sunday 11 pm to Monday 6 am. The traffic has been diverted through an alternative route.

An officer from the MMRDA informed, "The work of the first phase of Kopri bridge has been completed and the work of the main bridge, which is the second phase, is underway. The beams will be installed on the route during the night and early morning hours from Saturday to Monday. Therefore, the traffic route from Thane towards Mumbai will be closed and the traffic has been diverted to an alternative route. The traffic changes will be in effect from 11 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday and from 11 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday. "

No entry for heavy vehicles.

There will be no entry of heavy vehicles plying towards Mumbai on the Nashik Mumbai Highway and East Expressway at Kharegaon toll plaza.

Alternate Route

Vehicles can take Kharegaon Toll Naka via Gammon Chowk, Parsik Reti Bandar, Mumbra Bypass, Shilphata Mahape via Rabale-Airoli Bridge to the desired destination in Mumbai.

No Entry

Entry of heavy vehicles plying towards Kopri Bridge, Mumbai via Ghodbunder, will be restricted at Majiwada Bridge and under the bridge.

Alternate Route

These vehicles can move from Majiwada, Kharegaon Toll Road, Gammon Chowk, Parsik Reti Bandar, Mumbra Bypass, Shilphata, Mahape Via, Rabale-Airoli Bridge.

For light vehicles,

There is no entry at Teen Hath Naka.

The entry of all types of light vehicles plying towards Mumbai via Nashik, Ghodbandar, and Thane City via Kopri Bridge will be restricted at Teen Hath Naka Bridge.

Alternative Route

Vehicles from Nashik can take Saket, Kalwa-Vitawa-Airoli. Thane city vehicles will take the Post Office, Central Jail route, Kalwa-Vitawa-Airoli via-Airoli bridge.