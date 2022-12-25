Thane: MLA Raees Shaikh questions appointment of 'irresponsible officers' at STEM company

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | Twitter/@rais_shk

Thane: The Bhiwandi MLA Raees Shaikh has requested the state government to investigate the appointment of the irresponsible officers of the STEM company which supplies pure water to the residents of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) jurisdiction. The residents of Bhiwandi are receiving the water supply with low pressure continuously and the authorities of the STEM are not taking any action to solve the problems alleged Shaikh.

Water crisis in Bhiwandi due to STEM: Shaikh

Raees Saikh, legislator from the Bhiwandi constituency, said, "The BNMC area gets the pure water supply from STEM . However, since the last six months, due to very low pressure of water supply in the Bhiwandi area, the drinking water problem has arisen .When questioned, the STEM authorities did not give any assuring reply. As per the information received, I understood that the maintenance of the water purification machine in the water purification center in the STEM company has not been done for many years and many machines are closed and out of order."

Bhiwandi MLA files complaint to BNMC, accuses STEM officers of negligence

MLA Shaikh, in his complaint to the BNMC officials, has also alleged that appointed engineers of STEM, Mahesh Bhoye and Avantika Shinde, have no experience of handling water treatment plants and the general manager Anil Chaudhary and Managing Director Sanket Gharat have no control over them. When Shaikh inquired about the maintenance and repair work of the pump, it was learned that despite paying the water bills of Rs 3,50,00,000 in just one months by the Bhiwandi citizens, only the work of collecting bills is being done by these officials and no initiatives has been taken by the STEM authorities to solve the water woes.

Meanwhile, MLA Raees Shaikh said that the managing director of STEM company, Sanket Gharat was appointed without being qualified for the post, and due to his inexperience, the STEM company is suffering losses and the people of Bhiwandi city have to bear the brunt of the disrupted water supply. He demanded that the appointment of Sanket Gharat, who was illegally appointed, should be investigated and he should be sacked.