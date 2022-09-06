Thane: MLA provides aid to kin of tribal woman killed by lightning

e-Paper Get App
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
The family of a 55-year-old tribal woman who was killed by a lightning strike at Zapwadi in Shahapur (Thane district) on Saturday evening received financial aid from Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda on Monday.

Anibai Mandola had taken her buffalo to graze on farmland where both got struck by lighting amid heavy rains and died on the spot.

“As soon as I received news of Mandola's death I reached outto the family.I personally met them, consoled them and provided financial assistance,” Daroda said. The MLA was accompanied by senior Shiv Sena leader Kisan Padwal, Manekhind village sub-sarpanch Ashok Saptha and other villagers.

The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms for the next few days. Accordingly, Daroda appealed to the villagers to refrain from taking their cattle out for grazing over the next few days and to feed them in the cowshed in the evening instead.

He also instructed the villagers to avoid venturing into the forest in the evening.

