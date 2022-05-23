Thane: Missing 13-year-old girl and her private tutor from Kalyan traced in Uttar Pradesh

Thane: Titwala police arrested a 35-year-old private tutor from Uttar Pradesh from his residence through geographical location system (GPS) after 20 days of the abduction of his 13-year-old student from outside his home at Manda-Titwala area of Kalyan.

The Titwala police station officials have revealed that a private tutor in the Manda-Titwala area of Kalyan kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from outside her residence and took her to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

Titwala police station, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Patil said, "We could not trace the accused private tutor as his mobile phone was switched off for the past several days. Twenty days later we came to know that the geographical location (GPS) of the teacher's mobile was in Uttar Pradesh. We arrested the accused teacher from his residence with the help of local police."

Patil further added, "A 35-year-old private tutor used to take private tuition in the Titwala area where the 13-year old girl used to go for tuition. The private tutor lured her into his love trap. Meanwhile, one day, the victim was drying clothes in front of her house in Titwala area and from there she disappeared. The family searched for her for twenty days, but she was nowhere to be found."

As she was going for tuition at the accused place, the girl's family got information that the private tutor has also been missing from Titwala since that day. The family members then lodged a complaint with the Titwala police station. But the accused mobile was off for several days. Therefore, the whereabouts of the accused were not known.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Patil of Titwala Police Station found out that the accused mobile was on and it was located in Uttar Pradesh based on technical information.

Upon receiving this information, a team of Titwala police immediately went to Uttar Pradesh. Police then traced him based on his mobile location and arrested him along with the minor girl from his residence.

The accused teacher confessed to the police that he had kidnapped the victim by seducing her with love.

Pankaj Patil said, "We have as of now registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 that is for kidnapping. We will be conducting the medical test of his tomorrow and based on the report we will be registering other sections under IPC. We are investigating the case and it is underway. More details can't be revealed right now."

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:58 PM IST