Thane: Minor girl dies after water tanker hits motorcycle; driver, owner booked

Thane: A two-year-old girl was killed and her parents and minor sister were injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle in Bhiwandi, the police said on Saturday.

The two-year-old girl, Khatija Khan, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

A case of culpable homicide, among other charges, has been filed under the Indian Penal Code against the tanker owner Pramnath Bagal and the driver Jairam Jaiswal, who was at the wheel at the time of the accident on September 1.