Thane: Minor fire breaks out at underground sewage

A minor fire broke out in an underground sewage, leading to smoke emanating from its lid. The incident was spotted during afternoon hours on Saturday, at Majiwada petrol pump in Thane.

A passersby after spotting the smoke alerted the fire brigade team of Thane, who reached the spot with a rescue vehicle, one water tanker and fire engine.

No casualty or injury was reported in this incident. The fire broke out within the heaps of garbage gathered in the sewage, informed an official. It was immediately doused off by the fire officials, he added.