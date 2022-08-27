Thane: Minor duo held for stealing bicycles to buy expensive mobiles

Representative Image

Two minors from Bhiwandi have been detained for allegedly stealing 12 expensive bicycles worth Rs 2.14 lakh. The duo committed the thefts to buy high-end mobile phones for making social media reels.

According to the Bhoiwada police, there were several incidences of bicycle thefts in the recent past. Based on one such complaint, the cops swung into action mode and started a manhunt for the culprits.

Briefing about the case, senior inspector Shankar Indalkar said, “On Wednesday, we received a complaint about the theft of an expensive bicycle, which was stolen from Dhamankar Naka.” Subsequently, a team was formed and a probe was initiated.

Based on a tip-off that two suspects were standing with a bicycle at the Sadanand Hotel in the Bhandari Compound area, a trap was laid and both the minors were detained. Their questioning led to the recovery of 12 bicycles worth Rs 2,14,000.

“The minors told that they were stealing expensive bicycles with the intention of buying high-end mobiles so that they can make reels for social media,” the cop said.

Both of them were produced in the Bhiwandi court, which sent them to the juvenile detention centre.