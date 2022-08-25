Thane: Milk van driver from Bhiwandi arrested for knocking down retired lawyer

A milk van driver knocked down a 65-year-old retired lawyer on August 15, while he was going for treatment at IGM hospital in Bhiwandi. The police arrested a milk van driver from Bhiwandi in the Thane district on Thursday, August 25.

The milk van driver, identified as Kamran Ansari (28), ran away from the spot after retired lawyer Pandurang Rathod (65) was allegedly knocked down by his milk van on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road.

Ganpat Pingle, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station, Bhiwandi said, "Victim Pandurang Rathod died at IGM hospital during treatment. A team under sub-inspector Kirankumar Wagh checked around 25 CCTVs on the stretch and later zeroed in on a milk van and tracked it down to Saravali. When the police team questioned Ansari, he confessed that he was involved in the accident. "

Pingle further added, "We have arrested Kamran Ansari under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and further investigation is underway."