Thane: Milk dealers likely to go on protest over demands of hike in commission

Milk dealers likely to go on protest over demands of hike in commission in Thane. | Representative Photo

Thane: Given that milk vendors will be protesting against milk production businesses that haven't raised their commissions despite raising milk prices numerous times this year, it appears that the Thanekars milk supply may be impacted on Friday, October 21.

For the past four months, milk prices have been rising, and on the eve of Diwali, there is a chance that this trend will continue.

According to the Thane City Milk Professional Welfare Association, the city of Thane will discontinue supplying 100% milk on Friday.

According to Thane City Milk Professional Welfare Association joint secretary Pandurang Chodnekar, "Since the past four months, milk prices have been rising, and in only four years, they have gone up by Rs 18 per litre. During that time, however, our commissions have not gone up even by 20 paise. According to what we've heard, charges will increase once more as of October 21. The cost of cow milk would go up by Rs 2, while the cost of buffalo milk will go up by Rs 4. As a protest against the price hike, we won't be selling milk on Friday in Thane."

Chodnekar continued, "Currently, cow milk costs Rs 52 per litre and buffalo milk costs Rs 66; with the price hike, these rates would rise to Rs 70 and Rs 54, respectively. Cow milk cost Rs 48 per litre four months ago, while buffalo milk cost Rs 56 per litre. While the cost of gasoline and diesel is rising, along with the price of milk, yet our commission is remaining unchanged, our organisation has decided to stage a symbolic protest one day."

The Thane Milk Vendors Association member Dinesh Ghadge stated, "On Friday, we have decided not to distribute the milk. Additionally, we have asked malls and internet delivery services to join our protest. 700 milk sellers in Thane City transport one million gallons of milk each day that are supplied by 700 different milk production enterprises."

The price of milk is frequently raised by the firms that produce it. They only consider themselves, not the individuals that bring milk to customers door to door. Even though the milk vendors have been in operation for a very long time, they are not financially strong.

The sellers barely get 2% profit on each bag of milk. We have also handed the letter to the Thane collector and alerted the Thane police commissioner about the protest, according to Ghdage.