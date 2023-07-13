 Thane: MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST

Thane: MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST

Due to the sudden notices, there has been a stir among entrepreneurs and residents; corporation being blamed for delay

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST | File pic

Thane: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has issued notices to the entrepreneurs and residents of Dombivali industrial area to pay 18% Goods and Service Tax (GST) with interest on services provided during the last six years. The amount ranges from Rs15,000 to Rs3 lakh.

Due to the sudden notices, there has been a stir among entrepreneurs and residents.

Deven Soni, working president of the Kalyan-Ambernath Manufacturers Association said, “Until the appropriate disclosure regarding the notice is not made by the MIDC, they will not pay the tax.”

Read Also
Pune: ICAI To Host Tax Clinic On July 13 & 14 To Assist With ITR Filing
article-image

DG GST issued notice to MIDC

The Director General of GST has issued a notice to MIDC to pay tax on service charges paid to industrial customers from July 2017 onwards, when GST was implemented in India. The MIDC said the tax pending with the consumers from July 2017 to September 2022 should be paid to the MIDC. 

MIDC levies water supply tariff, chemical sewage tariff, sewerage tariff, environment tax, other service charges to the customers within the territory. 

MIDC provides a total of 73 services to its customers such as land, transfer charges after the purchase of a house, development, leasing, modification, premium charges within MIDC limits. 

One of the entrepreneurs, Soni, said, “If the GST implementation started in 2017, it was necessary for MIDC to levy tax.” 

The residents have raised questions as to why should they be blamed for the corporation’s mistake.

Soni said, “During the last six years, many entrepreneurs and residents have sold companies, plots and houses. The question arises whether the service charge should be paid by the old customer or by the new one.” MIDC executive engineer Shankar Awhad was unavailable for the comments.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: 'Humbly Request GST Council To Reconsider Decision', Says FIFS Chief Joy...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Hawkers' Union Opposes BMC's Voters' List For Town Vending Committee Election

Mumbai: Hawkers' Union Opposes BMC's Voters' List For Town Vending Committee Election

Mumbai News: EWS Income Criteria To Avail PMAY-Urban Raised to ₹6 Lakh for MMR

Mumbai News: EWS Income Criteria To Avail PMAY-Urban Raised to ₹6 Lakh for MMR

Mumbai: 'Kootaneeti' Will Be Used Whenever There Is Backstabbing; Says Fadnavis

Mumbai: 'Kootaneeti' Will Be Used Whenever There Is Backstabbing; Says Fadnavis

Mumbai: MAHARERA Recovers ₹8.73 Crore From Developers

Mumbai: MAHARERA Recovers ₹8.73 Crore From Developers

Mumbai Police Suspends Six Personnel over Alleged Attendance Manipulation

Mumbai Police Suspends Six Personnel over Alleged Attendance Manipulation