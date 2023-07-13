Thane: MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST

MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST | File pic

Thane: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has issued notices to the entrepreneurs and residents of Dombivali industrial area to pay 18% Goods and Service Tax (GST) with interest on services provided during the last six years. The amount ranges from Rs15,000 to Rs3 lakh.

Due to the sudden notices, there has been a stir among entrepreneurs and residents.

Deven Soni, working president of the Kalyan-Ambernath Manufacturers Association said, “Until the appropriate disclosure regarding the notice is not made by the MIDC, they will not pay the tax.”

DG GST issued notice to MIDC

The Director General of GST has issued a notice to MIDC to pay tax on service charges paid to industrial customers from July 2017 onwards, when GST was implemented in India. The MIDC said the tax pending with the consumers from July 2017 to September 2022 should be paid to the MIDC.

MIDC levies water supply tariff, chemical sewage tariff, sewerage tariff, environment tax, other service charges to the customers within the territory.

MIDC provides a total of 73 services to its customers such as land, transfer charges after the purchase of a house, development, leasing, modification, premium charges within MIDC limits.

One of the entrepreneurs, Soni, said, “If the GST implementation started in 2017, it was necessary for MIDC to levy tax.”

The residents have raised questions as to why should they be blamed for the corporation’s mistake.

Soni said, “During the last six years, many entrepreneurs and residents have sold companies, plots and houses. The question arises whether the service charge should be paid by the old customer or by the new one.” MIDC executive engineer Shankar Awhad was unavailable for the comments.