Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker

Thane Police arrest 27-year-old Abhijit Nair in connection with the hit-and-run death of biker Darshan Hegde | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The Crime Branch Central Unit of Thane Police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly drove a speeding Mercedes and hit a 21-year-old biker in Thane on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Nair, 27. Nair, the driver of the Mercedes, fled the scene after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Darshan Hegde, 21, a resident of Sant Dynashewar Nagar, Wagale Estate, Thane. Hegde was a BSc second-year student.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde from the Central Unit of Thane Crime Branch said, 'We received information from reliable informers about Abhijit Nair who would come to Thane for some work. Thereafter, we formed a team and laid a trap on Tuesday around 5.30 PM, and arrested him. We took him to the hospital for his medical examination and later handed him over to Naupada police station for further investigation.'

The incident took place on Nashik-Mumbai road near Nitin Junction on Monday around 1.45 AM when the accident occurred. The Naupada police booked a case against an unknown driver of the car under relevant sections of BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act. According to the police, the deceased left from office on motorcycle to buy food item when the he met with an accident.

The car was heading from Thane towards Mumbai when the car were speeding recklessly struck him in the opposite direction. The passerby rushed to the spot and found that he was lying on the road with head and limb injuries. He was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.