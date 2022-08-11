Thane: Mental Hospital staff tie rakhi to a 23-year-old mentally disturbed man

To celebrate raksha bandhan on Thursday, staff from the Thane Mental Hospital tied a rakhi to a 23-year-old mentally disturbed man who was brought in after he was found sitting on a pile of garbage in Kalwa. The man was living amidst the garbage for 5 days before being rescued and is now 70 per cent recovered.
