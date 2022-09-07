Thane: Members of chain snatcher gang attack 'police informer'

Representative Image |

Thane: A 28-year-old scrap dealer from Ambivli village in Maharashtra's Thane district was attacked by a gang of criminals on suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the victim, Jaffar Yusuf (Ashok) Irani, was having dinner at the Ganpati pandal in Lahuji Nagar slum colony.

Five men, allegedly members of a gang involved in snatching of chains and other crimes, arrived at the spot, sprayed something on Irani's face and attacked him with choppers and other deadly weapons, the police officer said.

They told Irani that he was working for the police and tipping them off about their activities, he said.

The seriously injured Irani was admitted to a local hospital by the police.

A case of attempt to murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said, adding that nobody is arrested so far.

