Thane: Member of TMC's Tree Authority booked for extortion

Police have registered a case of extortion against a member of the Tree Authority of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an official said on Friday.

The offence was registered against Vikrant Tawde, under IPC section 385 (extortion) at the Rabodi police station in the city based on a complaint filed by a civic contractor, he said.

"The contractor, who provides services in nullah cleaning, alleged that Tawde threatened him and demanded money from him," the official said.

Between May 1 and 30 this year, when the work of nullah cleaning was on in Uthalsar ward, Tawde approached the contractor and told him that he was a member of the Tree Authority. He asked the contractor to visit his office later.

"The complainant said that when he went to Tawde's office, he was asked to keep his mobile phone away. Tawde then wrote Rs 10 lakh on a piece of paper and threatened that if the money is not given to him, he shall level allegations that the work allotted to the contractor was not being done properly and trees are being cut," police said.

On July 29, Tawde once again asked the contractor to visit his office. The complainant then recorded the conversation between them through a voice-recording watch he had worn. Tawde brought down the amount and asked him to pay Rs 6 lakh, they said.

The contractor then approached the crime branch unit-1 and lodged the complaint, after which the case was registered at Rabodi police station, the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.