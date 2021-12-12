Thane: MBMC on overdrive to track foreign returnees in Mira-Bhayander amid Omicron scare

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is on an overdrive to track foreign returnees in the twin-city. As per official data, as many as 1,080 people have arrived from foreign countries since 28, November 2021.

The civic administration has so far managed to trace 716 out of the 1,080 travellers and conducted RT-PCR tests on them and their contacts twice. Fortunately, all of them turned out to be negative for Covid-19 on both occasions.

During verifications, it was found that 65 people stayed out of the jurisdictions of the MBMC. However, 299 travellers could not be reached as either their mobile numbers were found to be switched off or the given addresses turned out to be incomplete or incorrect.

"There is no reason to panic. Special teams have been deputed and a dedicated war-room is taking every possible effort to trace foreign travellers stepping into the twin-city and need to be screened for Covid-19," said a senior health officer.

The civic administration has appealed people-especially housing society office bearers to share information about foreign travellers by calling on 022-28141516- which is the number of MBMC’s war room.

Personnel and officials attached to the health department are working overtime and even on holidays amid the rising concerns of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Meanwhile, due to the continued download trend in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections, supported by a significant increase in the number of recoveries, the active caseload in the twin-city has now dipped to 52.

While the recovery rate has further improved to 97.38 percent, one casualty has been reported this month, taking the death count to 1,377.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:31 PM IST