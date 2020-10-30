Coronavirus in Thane: Mayor orders audit of COVID-19 deaths in Thane city

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has asked the civic administration to conduct an audit of all COVID-19 deaths reported from within the civic limits of Thane city, an official said on Friday.

In a letter to Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Thursday, Mhaske directed that a committee be formed to undertake the task.

The mayor noted that the municipal corporation and the administration have taken effective measures and strictly implemented the state government's guidelines to prevent the viral spread.

It is necessary to review the work done by the civic body to control the mortality rate, Mhaske said, adding that a detailed report can be prepared by conducting a daily audit of deaths in the civic limits.

A committee of officials from the health and administration department of the corporation, the Thane Task Force, representatives of hospitals among others, can be constituted for the purpose, he said.

This audit will help in planning measures that need to be taken in the future, he added.

Thane city has recorded 46,285 COVID-19 cases so far.