Thane: Massive fire breaks out near petrol pump at Shilphata-Mahape road

A massive fire has broken out at a scrap godown at Shilphata-Mahape road near HP petrol pump in Thane.

(More details awaited)

Fire breaks out at a scrap godown near HP petrol pump, Shilphata-Mahape road, in Thane, Maharashtra; fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/eN6FFaOQPe — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:10 PM IST