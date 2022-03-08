e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Thane: Massive fire breaks out near petrol pump at Shilphata-Mahape road

FPJ Web Desk
Massive fire breaks out near petrol pump at Shilphata-Mahape road | Twitter/@souravmishra1

A massive fire has broken out at a scrap godown at Shilphata-Mahape road near HP petrol pump in Thane.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
