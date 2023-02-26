Thane: Married woman, boyfriend arrested six years after stealing 55 tola gold from husband's house

Representative image | Unsplash

Thane: The property crime cell unit of Thane district in Maharashtra on Saturday, February 25, arrested a married woman along with her boyfriend after six years. The woman, along with her boyfriend, had run away with 55 tola of gold ornaments and cash from her husband's house.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗯𝗼𝘆𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗱, 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗵

Anand Ravrane, senior police inspector of property crime cell unit, Thane, said, "On December 25, 2017, when the crime took place, the complainant's wife had an affair with a boy living in front of the house in Kapurbawdi Police Station limits of Thane Police Commissionerate. The woman, after stealing 55 tola gold ornaments and cash from her husband's house, ran away with her lover. The case was filed at Kapurbawdi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section section 380, 34."

𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀

Ravrane further informed, "Ever since this crime was committed, both of them were being searched by the property crime cell team. However, as there was no thread in the crime, we kept on trying. Finally on Saturday, through technical analysis, we got information about the whereabouts of both woman and her lover and arrested them. During the investigation both of them confessed to the crime. They said they had stolen 55 tola gold ornaments and cash from the house and sold the stolen gold ornaments to avoid suspicion. While Mangesh Santosh Mangarshi (woman's boyfriend) changed his name as Mayank Keshav Lanjekar, the married woman Jyoti Mangesh Patil changed her name to Unnati Mayank Lanjekar. They published a gazette with those name and admitted to making PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. Both, after changing their names, stayed in the areas of Gokarna (Karnataka), Goa, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Taloja. The investigation revealed that they were living in different places."

