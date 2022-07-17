Thane: Marooned Kalyan villagers demand roads, warn of storming govt quarters

Representative Image | File

Thane: Forced to battle with fatal monsoon woes every year coupled with the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, the inhabitants of Valkas Behre village in Kalyan have now threatened to storm into government quarters if their road connectivity demand isn't addressed.

Submerged for the past few days, the rain-hit village has lost connection from its environs after the raging Bhatsa river inundated the roads and bridges connecting Valkas-Behre, Khadvali-Padhgha Marg, Kumbharkhan Pada with other areas of Kalyan taluka.

Compelled to take a dangerous detour passing from railway track, the villagers said that 13 people have lost their lives since June. They further underscored that it's been several years now that they have been demanding to build a road for connecting the village with Khadavli.

However, the fervent pleas have, so far, fell on deaf ears, added the villagers.

Pointing out that the dilapidated Bhatsa river bridge has been submerged for the fourth time in a month, resident Sunil Belkare recalled that a person died last year as he could not get timely medical attention as roads were inaccessible.

The populace has not been able to go to their works for four days as the flooded Bhatsa bridge hampers movement to Bhiwandi or Kalyan city, he said.

From visiting gram panchayat to taking the issue till Mantralaya, the villagers, seeking road connectivity, have resorted to it all. However, the pleas have fallen on deaf ears hence the youth of the village have warned that they would storm into government quarters if their demand isn't met at the earliest, underlined Belkare.

Read Also Kalyan: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2015