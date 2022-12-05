Thane: Marble slab dislodged from arch causes death of four-year-old

Representative Photo

Thane: A 4-year-old boy lost his life when a marble slab from the arch of the welcome gate of Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) school number 72 fell on him Saturday evening when he was playing at Tawre compound in Bhiwandi. The Bhoiwada police from Bhiwandi have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

The victim has been identified as Ayush Kumar Shankar Prasad Kushwaha.

Senior Police Inspector of Bhiwandi’s Bhoiwada police station, Ankush Bangar, said, “The boy was playing below the arch when a large marble slab fell on his head and he lost consciousness. His mother took him to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital where the doctor declared him dead before admission. We have registered the ADR in the case and are further investigating the case.”

The BNMC administration was unaware of this incident and even after four hours no one from the municipal administration came to the site of the incident.

Former Corporator Bhagwan Tawre said, “The welcome arch in front of the school was built 14 years ago and many slabs had already fallen off from the structure. The school teachers along with the local public representatives complained to the municipal administration and demanded that the marble slabs should be removed but the civic body neglected it. I will say that the civic body negligence is responsible for the accidental death of the child and action should be taken on those responsible for it from BNMC.”

