Thane Shocker! Man throws neighbour's minor children from building in Devripada, 1 dies

Thane: Man throws neighbour's minor children from building in Devripada, 1 dies | Pixabay

A man allegedly tossed his neighbour's five-year-old son and four-year-old daughter from the second floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district following which the boy died and the girl was severely injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Devripada area of Mumbra township on Saturday and investigation was on to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime, they said.

The accused, identified as Asif, was arrested on Monday, an official from Mumbra police station stated.

Accused and wife were childless

Asif and his wife, who are childless, were next-door neighbours of the victims in the building.

The accused and his wife used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues. The accused's wife was a friend of the victims' mother and they used to talk frequently which he did not like, the official said.

On Saturday, the accused allegedly threw the two children from the second floor of the building where they were playing, he said.

The boy died on the spot while his sister suffered serious injuries.

The girl, however, managed to reach her home and inform her father about the incident, the official said.

The child's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Following a complaint by the children's mother, the police arrested the accused and booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.