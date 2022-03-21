Thane: Man suffers leg injury during Holi celebration, claims police Jeep hit him on purpose

A 31-year-old man suffered injuries on his leg after he was hit by a police Jeep in Thane. The man, Balaram Sambare claims he was injured after the police van purposely hit him. The Vartak Nagar police claim that Sambre was riding triple seat and he tried to run when the police tried to catch him and hence got injured in the incident.

Sambare, who owns a Vadapav shop claims that he was celebrating Holi when he, along with two friends, went to Yeoor.

"The police were taking action against traffic violators including triple seat and drunk and drive. We were passing from there when a police jeep came and hit our motorcycle. They then rammed the jeep into my motorcycle which is when my left leg hit the railing on the footpath. The bike fell on my leg resulting in injury. I was shouting for help but they didn't move the vehicle till it started bleeding heavily," Sambare said claiming a senior police inspector was also present in the vehicle. The incident took place in front of Bombay duck hotel, he said.

Sambare raised the issue to file a complaint when the police officials arranged for medical treatment and asked him to keep his mouth shut.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector of the Vartak Nagar police station said, "It was Holi celebration when our officials were taking action against violators. He was riding triple seat when our officials tried to stop him but he tried to flee away. He may have gotten injured while the police were attempting to catch him for violation of traffic rules. He has been done with the treatment and is keeping well. The allegations made by him are baseless," added Nikam.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:06 PM IST