Thane man claims Ayurveda centre cheated him of ₹15 lakh over wife's cancer treatment; 2 booked

Thane man says Ayurveda centre cheated him of ₹15 lakh over wife's cancer treatment; 2 booked

A railway employee has filed a cheating case against an Ayurvedic treatment centre.

According to a Naupada police station official, the railway employee said the centre defrauded him of ₹15.22 lakh by offering cancer treatment for his wife.

Wife's condition did not improve after trearment

"He has alleged there was no improvement in the condition of his wife since the treatment started on February last year. Moreover, after some time the personnel at the centre started evading him. Two persons from the Ayurveda centre were booked on Saturday for cheating and other offences," he said.

No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, he added.

