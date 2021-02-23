Thane: Man robs electrical appliances shop, held

The Thane police have arrested a man within 12 hours of looting an electrical appliances shop and seized appliances worth Rs 55,000 from him.

"The accused, identified as Amol Ingale, 29, has been arrested following a police complaint of shop theft at Kasarwadawli police station. The shop, located at Anand Nagar area of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, was looted by an unknown person during wee hours on Monday," said police official from Thane.

Following an investigation, the accused was arrested from Bhavani Nagar, in Ghodbunder Road.

"The accused has been arrested under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Electrical appliances worth Rs 55,000 has been seized from the accused,” the official said.