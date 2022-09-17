Thane: Man rapes 15-year-old, impregnates her; arrested

Unsplash

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for raping and threating a 15-year-old girl in Thane. The suspect has been identified as Akshay Sunil Chouhan, a resident of Hiralal chawl at Subhash Nagar in Thane (West). A case under various sections of IPC has been registered against Chouhan, an officer from Chitalsar police station said on Saturday.

Chauhan has been raping the girl since January 2021 when she was 14-year-old promising to marry her. He impregnated her and later started avoid her.

The girl said, "I gave birth to a baby boy and he married me later at a temple. Soon after marriage Akshay and his family started torturing me. On September 15, when I asked Akshay's mother to give milk to my son she and Akshay started beating me."

"I went to Chitalsar police to register a case but police just registered an NC and asked me to go to court. I approached a social activist from Thane who tweeted about the incident and on September 16 the Chitalsar police registered a case against Chouhan and his family."

Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector, Chitalsar police station said, "Chauhan has been arrested and soon the other family members will also be arrested."