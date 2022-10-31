e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Vegetable vendor dies after robbers push him off from 5-storey building in Mumbra

Thane: Vegetable vendor dies after robbers push him off from 5-storey building in Mumbra

The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday, when the victim Sujit Rajaram Gupta, a vegetable vendor, had come to the building in Mumbra to collect empty vegetable crates, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Man pushed off building during robbery bid, dies | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Thane: A 26-year-old man was allegedly pushed to death from a five-storey building by three persons who robbed him of Rs 12,000 in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday, when the victim Sujit Rajaram Gupta, a vegetable vendor, had come to the building in Mumbra to collect empty vegetable crates, an official said. 

Read Also
Thane: 27-year-old drug addict brutally murders elderly woman
article-image

Body found lying in pool of blood

The three accused allegedly accosted the victim to and tried to snatch the cash in his possession. The trio chased Gupta to the terrace of the building, snatched the money and pushed him, he said.

Gupta was later found lying in a pool of blood. His body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, the official said. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused and a manhunt has been launched for them.

Read Also
Thane: Man kills friend over monetary dispute; informs police about murder
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: State government extends Dharavi Redevelopment Plan bid deadline

Mumbai: State government extends Dharavi Redevelopment Plan bid deadline

Mumbai Updates: Seat belts mandatory for all car passengers from November 1, says police

Mumbai Updates: Seat belts mandatory for all car passengers from November 1, says police

'Fake narrative' that big projects going out of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

'Fake narrative' that big projects going out of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Mira-Bhayandar: Looking for courier service, woman loses Rs 78,000 to cyber crooks

Mira-Bhayandar: Looking for courier service, woman loses Rs 78,000 to cyber crooks

Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed for 5 years, MBMC’s new Developmental Plan now under fire

Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed for 5 years, MBMC’s new Developmental Plan now under fire