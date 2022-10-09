e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man kills friend over monetary dispute; informs police about murder

The accused and victim were inebriated when they got into an argument over money. The deceased's refusal to return borrowed amount angered the accused and he stabbed his friend to death.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
The accused was arrested by the Kolshewadi police | Prashant Narvekar
Thane: A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend over a dispute about money in Kalyan on Saturday, the police said. Shockingly, the accused, himself, called the police and notified them about the murder.

The victim, Bipin Shailendrakumar Dubey, had left home for work around 8.30 am and his brother received a call in the afternoon that he had been found dead at the friend’s house, an official of Kolsewadi police station said.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, said that the accused identified as Rajeshwar Pandey had lent the victim a sum amounting to Rs 4,50,000 lakhs. However, the victim refused to repay.

The two men were inebriated when Pandey asked Dubey to return money. The deceased's refusal angered the accused and he stabbed his friend to death.

Dubey was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and a finger of his right hand had been chopped off. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested; Bipin's body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

