Thane: Man kills father over continuous taunt on failed marriage | Representative Photo

Thane: A 35-year-old auto rickshaw driver killed his 60-year-old father with a wooden plank over continuous taunt and teasing over his wife leaving him. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 13 at Shivaji Nagar in Ambernath. Police have arrested the accused.

Ashok Bhagat, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath said, "Devidas Kisan Suryavanshi (60) a deceased who was the father of the accused Prakash Suryavanshi (35) used to continuously taunt and tease Prakash after the his wife left him recently. Frustrated with the regular taunts and mental anguish from his father, Prakash took this extreme step. Deceased Devidas lived with his family in Dattakutir area of ​​Ambernath and his son Prakash Suryavanshi worked as a rickshaw driver."

Prakash is married and has three children

Bhagat further informed, "Prakash is married and has three children. However, his wife left him a few days ago. After Prakash's wife left him, Devidas used to constantly taunt him. On Sunday, November 13 at around 9:30pm Prakash was having dinner after coming home and his father started taunting him. Enraged by the taunt, Prakash started hitting Devidas Suryavanshi with a wooden plank and unfortunately Devidas died during the fight. The police team from Shivaji Nagar police station immediately rushed to the spot after getting the reports about the incident and took possession of Devidas Suryavanshi's body and sent it for autopsy."

Bhagat added, "After some time we arrested Prakash from Ambernath city and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder)."

Dr Harish Shetty, psychiatrist, talks about the mentality of the accused

Dr Harish Shetty, psychiatrist, speaking about the mentality of the accused before the murder said, "The reason which appear after the crime may not be the true reason. Ideally there may be lots of things going in his mind before he committed the crime. I don't accept that just for taunting, a son will take such an extreme step of killing his father. Both suicide and murder is a complex issue and many things go behind it."