e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found

Thane: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found

The body of the victim, Faizan Iqbal Memon, a resident of Kausa, was recovered on Tuesday, the police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Thane: A 32-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend and a few others, at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city over some old dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Faizan Iqbal Memon, a resident of Kausa, was recovered on Tuesday, they said. 

Read Also
Thane: Man accused of major crimes including murders, extortion arrested
article-image

How the events unfolded

Around 4 pm on October 24, the victim's friend called him out of his house and took him along. Memon did not return home that night. But the next day, he was found dead with his throat slit, an official of Mumbra police station said.

His wife later lodged a complaint, based on which an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

Read Also
Thane: Mentally unstable man booked for firing rockets at residential building in Ulhasnagar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found

Thane: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found

Mumbai updates: Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC for bail

Mumbai updates: Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC for bail

Mumbai: Using CCTV, police recovers ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh in five hours

Mumbai: Using CCTV, police recovers ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh in five hours

Maharashtra: Blast in chemical factory at Palghar leaves two dead, 5 injured

Maharashtra: Blast in chemical factory at Palghar leaves two dead, 5 injured

Mumbai: Uber fined Rs 20,000 after woman misses flight

Mumbai: Uber fined Rs 20,000 after woman misses flight