Thane: Man infected with Covid-19, H3N2 dies

Thane: Amidst the resurgence of Covid in Thane, a 79-year-old man, who was infected with both coronavirus and H3N2, died on Wednesday. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar has confirmed the report.

With this, the number of deaths due to Covid within a week has risen to three; it has been recorded as the first death due to H3N2 in the district.

Bangar said that the number of Covid cases have been rising in Thane for the past few months. In the last 15 days, the number of active cases has increased to 306. Two elderly people have died in the last eight days in Thane city; the death on Wednesday is the third one.

Patient was being treated in CSMH, Kalwa

Doctors said the patient had comorbidities and was being treated at a private hospital. A health officer from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, said, “So far, 19 cases of H3N2 have been recorded in the city. It is a worrisome situation and we have been ordered to be prepared to handle all eventualities.”

Out of 306 Covid patients in Thane, 206 are from the TMC jurisdiction alone, 25 are from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, 28 from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, three are from Ulhasnagar,18 are from Bhiwandi-Nizampur, 10 are from Mira-Bhayandar and 16 are from rural areas.